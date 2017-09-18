Metro Council resolution would honor indigenous people

The second Monday in October is set aside to honor Christopher Columbus, but if Metro Council passes a resolution in October, the day would be recognized in Nashville as Indigenous Peoples' Day.

If passed, Nashville would join a number of other major cities with similar resolutions.

Nashville doesn't celebrate Columbus Day as a holiday; it's a Tennessee state holiday, so it wouldn't replace Columbus Day. Instead, it would additionally recognize the contributions of Native Americans

Ever since Columbus Day became a federal holiday in 1937, it has rankled Native Americans, who view Columbus as someone who enslaved indigenous people.

Albert Bender of the American Indian Coalition says the resolution before Metro Council would spur a healthy debate about Columbus' "discovery" of America and its aftermath.

"Columbus is lauded as the person who discovered the new world, in fact, he didn't discover the new world, Native Americans re-discovered him, because he was lost," Bender explains.

Metro Council members will debate the resolution, sponsored by Councilmembers Fabian Bedne and Brett Withers, on Oct. 3.

"It's about recognizing the struggles that Native Americans and indigenous people have had throughout the experience of colonialism," Councilman Withers explained.

Bender says no matter how people view Columbus, whether as a hero or a villain, he doesn't want to erase history but correct it.

"There should not be a celebration of a man who did not do anything toward improving the lives of the people of this hemisphere, the native peoples of this hemisphere," said Bender.

