All-clear given after bomb squad responds to suspicious package Clarksville post office

The "all-clear" was given after Montgomery Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad responded to a suspicious package at the Clarksville post office on Monday evening.

Nearby buildings were evacuated while police investigate what turned out to be a children's toy in a bucket, which was placed inside a black box with a missile image painted out the outside. Police say there was no address on the box.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, officers responded to the United States Postal Service office on Fort Campbell Boulevard around 6:30 p.m.

Multiple residencies, part of an apartment complex and a nearby Burger King were evacuated.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad was called to the scene.

Now, officials say traffic is returning to normal, and all residents can return to their homes.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.