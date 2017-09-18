Concession stand at Riverdale High School catches fire

Nearby buildings have been evacuated while police investigate a suspicious package that was delivered to a Clarksville post office Monday night.More >>
The show may not go on for two performers in Portland, TN. The city is expected to approve an ordinance that would prohibit drag shows downtown.More >>
A terrifying ordeal for a Madison family. Their house was broken into while they were still in bed and they were robbed at gunpoint.More >>
Concessions workers were able to make it out safely after a Riverdale High School concession stand caught fire just before a football game Monday night.More >>
On Feb. 1, all able-bodied adults18 to 49, without dependents, will be required to have at a part-time job, be enrolled in school or volunteer at an approved facility in order to qualify for SNAPMore >>
The Titans' rookie draft class is doing its best to give the rest of the NFL something to think about when preparing to play Tennessee.More >>
Officials say the route cancellations are likely to continue until the district can staff the bus routes.More >>
President Donald Trump is encouraging Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee to run for another term, according to two people familiar with a meeting between the two Republicans at the White House last week.More >>
Tennessee coach Butch Jones is facing some of the toughest criticism he's encountered in his five-year tenure after losing a Southeastern Conference opener that turned into a showcase for second guessing.More >>
TDOT is making safety improvements to a dangerous intersection in Robertson County after another serious collision that took a Springfield man’s life.More >>
A Cleveland woman stabbed her boyfriend multiple times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter, police said.More >>
A Detroit-area teacher has been placed on leave after an 11-year-old boy said he was physically forced out of his chair during the Pledge of Allegiance.More >>
A body was discovered in a ditch across the street from Inn Town Suites on Old Hickory Boulevard by a cyclist around 6:45 a.m. on September 17.More >>
The US Bank branch inside the Kroger was robbed on Monday morning.More >>
The state’s top law enforcement agency admits to a big blunder in the state's highest profile murder case in years.More >>
Stephen Colbert has started the 2017 Emmy Awards with a musical number. The musical bit included cameos from the "This Is Us" cast, a nod to "Stranger Things" and "A Handmaid's Tale" as well as an appearance from Chance the Rapper.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
Before Zach Adams was ever arrested and charged with the kidnapping, rape and murder of Holly Bobo, authorities were convinced another man was responsible for the crime – Terry Britt.More >>
The show may not go on for two performers in Portland, TN. The city is expected to approve an ordinance that would prohibit drag shows downtown.More >>
The prosecution in the Holly Bobo murder trial is set to rest this week, and the defense will take over. The trial is scheduled to resume Monday, which will be the seventh day of the trial. On day four of the trial, Jason Autry, who initially said he had nothing to do with the murder of nursing student Holly Bobo, said that Zach Adams killed Holly Bobo.More >>
