Concession stand at Riverdale High School catches fire

Much of the stand's interior was damaged in the fire. (Source: Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department)

The concession stand was burned by a grease fire that started while people were cooking. (Source: Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department)

Concessions workers were able to make it out safely after a Riverdale High School concession stand caught fire just before a football game Monday night.

Officials with the Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department said crews arrived just after 5:30 p.m. to find flames coming through the roof.

Everyone was able to make it out without any injuries, and crews quickly put out the fire.

MFRD Acting Battalion Chief Tony Lehew said the fire appears to have been unintentional - a grease fire caught while people were cooking.

The stand suffered moderate damage, but a spokesperson for Rutherford County Schools said there are other stands serving other athletic fields.

