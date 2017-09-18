Sources: Trump encouraged Corker to run for Senate again

Officials say the route cancellations are likely to continue until the district can staff the bus routes.More >>
Officials say the route cancellations are likely to continue until the district can staff the bus routes.More >>
President Donald Trump is encouraging Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee to run for another term, according to two people familiar with a meeting between the two Republicans at the White House last week.More >>
President Donald Trump is encouraging Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee to run for another term, according to two people familiar with a meeting between the two Republicans at the White House last week.More >>
Tennessee coach Butch Jones is facing some of the toughest criticism he's encountered in his five-year tenure after losing a Southeastern Conference opener that turned into a showcase for second guessing.More >>
Tennessee coach Butch Jones is facing some of the toughest criticism he's encountered in his five-year tenure after losing a Southeastern Conference opener that turned into a showcase for second guessing.More >>
TDOT is making safety improvements to a dangerous intersection in Robertson County after another serious collision that took a Springfield man’s life.More >>
TDOT is making safety improvements to a dangerous intersection in Robertson County after another serious collision that took a Springfield man’s life.More >>
Additional photographs obtained by the News 4 I-Team show convicted a sex offender, banned from being a professional balloon artist, at more festivals and around more children than previously thought.More >>
Additional photographs obtained by the News 4 I-Team show convicted a sex offender, banned from being a professional balloon artist, at more festivals and around more children than previously thought.More >>
A terrifying ordeal for a Madison family. Their house was broken into while they were still in bed and they were robbed at gunpoint.More >>
A terrifying ordeal for a Madison family. Their house was broken into while they were still in bed and they were robbed at gunpoint.More >>
Huge display rooms are nearly empty and the lots and are nearly bare. Another Tennessee State Fair has wrapped. This year's numbers are still being counted, but a study this summer claimed the fairgrounds site is hindering the fair's growth and attendance. Others claim there's reason to stay, and it could exist alongside a Major League Soccer stadium.More >>
Huge display rooms are nearly empty and the lots and are nearly bare. Another Tennessee State Fair has wrapped. This year's numbers are still being counted, but a study this summer claimed the fairgrounds site is hindering the fair's growth and attendance. Others claim there's reason to stay, and it could exist alongside a Major League Soccer stadium.More >>
Metro Police identified the suspects in a terrifying armed robbery in Madison after they were involved in an unrelated crash later that same day.More >>
Metro Police identified the suspects in a terrifying armed robbery in Madison after they were involved in an unrelated crash later that same day.More >>
A Hopkinsville police officer is out of a job after an internal investigation found he violated the constitutional rights of several people.More >>
A Hopkinsville police officer is out of a job after an internal investigation found he violated the constitutional rights of several people.More >>
The victim worries he will have burn scars for the rest of his life after he was restrained by three officers, who shocked him with a Taser more than 40 times.More >>
The victim worries he will have burn scars for the rest of his life after he was restrained by three officers, who shocked him with a Taser more than 40 times.More >>