TDOT to improve deadly Robertson Co. intersection

In recent years, multiple fatal or serious-injury crashes have occurred at the intersection of U.S. Route 431 and Lakeview Road/Barren Plains Road in Robertson County.

After yet another serious collision that took a Springfield man’s life, Tennessee Dept. of Transportation is finally making safety improvements to the dangerous intersection

While there are stop signs in place for drivers on Lakeview and Barren Plains Roads, traffic on Highway 431 heading north and south does not stop.

"People may think, ‘I can make it’ and pull out,” said Kimberly Cooper, who lives near the intersection. “When traffic is moving 55-65 [miles per hour] and faster, your chances of making it safely are very slim.”

Cooper started a Change.org petition calling for safety improvements that already has more than 800 signatures.

News4 has now learned that TDOT engineers were already studying the intersection and planning improvements before the most recent fatal crash.

“It’s an intersection that ought to have a flashing light here -- [it] really should have had one years ago,” Tennessee State Senator Kirby Roberts told News 4.

“It’s my responsibility as a state senator to be an advocate for those 800 people and put serious pressure on TDOT to take action on it," Roberts said.

A TDOT spokesperson confirmed with News4 that the department plans to spend just under $250,000 on safety improvements around the intersection, including permanent signs, audible rumble strips and flashing beacons notifying drivers about the dangerous intersection.

The project is expected to be completed later this fall.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.