Thousands participate in Open Streets Nashville

A popular stretch of road in The Gulch was closed to car traffic on Sunday and open to foot traffic to promote Walk Friendly Music City and local businesses.

Open Streets Nashville returned on Sunday.

Mayor Megan Barry, in partnership with Walk Nashville, closed a 2.5 mile stretch of 12th Avenue South to cars so pedestrians and families could bring their bicycles, strollers, skateboards and dogs on leashes without having to worry about dodging cars.

This was the second year of the event and it drew thousands of people.

“Every day I run through 12 South with my dog and it looks like a festival every day on 12 South, which blows my mind as a resident,” said an attendee. “This is definitely a first time thing for us. It’s a cool vibe here.”

