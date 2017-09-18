Ball State beats Tennessee Tech 28-13 - WSMV Channel 4

Ball State beats Tennessee Tech 28-13

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) - Riley Neal threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns to help lead Ball State to a 28-13 win over Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

James Gilbert rushed for 92 yards on 11 carries and Justin Hall pulled in seven passes for 82 yards and a score for the Cardinals (2-1).

Neal threw for 180 yards on 17-of-23 passing and 3 TDs in first half. His final pass of the half was a 17-yard scoring strike to Gilbert with nine seconds left. Gilbert rushed eight times for 75 yards in first half.

Ball State was nursing a 21-13 lead with 2:21 left in the third quarter when Malik Dunner broke down the sideline for a 66-yard touchdown run to give the Cardinals a 28-13 lead.

Ball State has won two straight after opening the season with a 24-21 loss to Illinois.

Andre Sale threw for 239 yards to lead Tech (0-3).

