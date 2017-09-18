Discussion continues on future location of Tennessee State Fair

Huge display rooms are nearly empty and the lots and are nearly bare. Another Tennessee State Fair has wrapped. This year's numbers are still being counted, but a study this summer claimed the fairgrounds site is hindering the fair's growth and attendance. Others claim there's reason to stay, and it could exist alongside a Major League Soccer stadium.



"Most of the time when we come out to roast corn, it's a family production," laughed Bill Wells of Smyrna, packing up a trailer with everything from his roast corn stand.

Wells has been getting corn roasted and buttered at the Tennessee State Fair for years.



"That's my daughter and two of her four," said Wells, pointing to a cart pulling up.



"We're helping pop pop clean up," one of the children shouted.



"We got everybody working," laughed Wells.

Wells has a lot of reason to want to know what happens to the fair next.



"This is our big show here, last fair of the year," he said. "We really depend on it to help us. It sort of pays the bills at the end of the year."



"Having the state's fair in the state's capitol, I think, is a good thing," said John Rose, chairman of the Tennessee State Fair Association.

Rose's group is contracted to put on the fair through next year.

Bo Roberts of the Tennessee State Fair and Exposition Commission said they've voted to talk to all Tennessee counties about other possible locations of the fair. An analysis the commission received in July looked at the Bonnaroo site. Roberts said Coffee County has expressed interest. The analysis also claimed 28 other state fairs have bigger attendance, not to mention more tickets sold to some Tennessee fairs including Wilson County.

Despite having some concerns about the size of the site, Rose said tradition matters. The fair's been at its current site since 1906.



"There's an advantage to having the fair where people are used to coming to the fair," he said. "This has been the home of the state fair for 111 years. Obviously, the site we're on is not as large as other state fairs. That limits what we can do at this site, but we can have successful fairs here. We'll have to make maximum use of the space provided. There are other sites in Davidson County, but that would require development, and that would take time."

Rose said he also believes the fair could co-exist alongside a Major League Soccer stadium.

Whatever happens, Wells hopes to be there next to the bright lights and deep-fried and chocolate-covered everything.



"All of us are sort of wondering what's going to be next," he said. "That's a big question mark."

