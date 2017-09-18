Predators to name captain for 2017-18 on Tuesday

The Nashville Predators will name their eighth team captain at a press conference on Tuesday prior to the team’s doubleheader against the Florida Panthers.

The new captain will replace Mike Fisher, who announced his retirement at the conclusion of last season’s Western Conference Championship season.

A team's captain (or alternate captains) are more important in hockey than other sports. While they may have a wide range of internal duties, captains are the only players allowed to discuss their interpretations of on-ice events and calls with officials during a match.

The announcement will be made by Predators General Manager David Poile and Head Coach Peter Laviolette at a 12:30 p.m. press conference.

Watch the press conference on WSMV.com.

MOBILE: Vote on who will be the next captain

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.