Settlement reached after Cheatham Co. deputies Taser victim 40+ times

Almost a year after a teen was restrained by three deputies and shocked with a Taser more than 40 times in the Cheatham Co. Jail, a settlement has been reached.

The three Cheatham County deputies, Mark Bryant, Josh Marriott and Jeff Key, were sued by the victim in August when surveillance footage of the incident was released.

“Frankly, we think the videos speak for themselves,” said attorney Ben Raybin.

“Our lawsuit alleges that in this situation the repeated Tasings against a fully restrained person amounts to torture,” Raybin said.

The lawsuit claims two days into his time in the Cheatham County Jail, Norris suffered from a mental health episode. He began banging his head against the door.

The lawsuit said officers took Norris out of his cell following a mental health episode and strapped him in a chair. Unable to calm him down, deputies brought out a Taser gun and stunned Norris forty times on the stomach and legs, for a total of 50 seconds.

This week, the victim and Cheatham Co. reached a settlement agreement. However, part of that deal, Raybin says, is that he is not allowed to release any details.

News 4 reached out to Sheriff Breedlove for comment. He has not yet responded.

