Man accused of striking, killing TDOT worker arrested in Texas

The victim worries he will have burn scars for the rest of his life after he was restrained by three officers, who shocked him with a Taser more than 40 times.More >>
The man who is alleged for being responsible for killing a road worker in a hit and run accident has been arrested and returned to Tennessee.More >>
A terrifying ordeal for a Madison family. Their house was broken into while they were still in bed, and they were robbed at gunpoint.More >>
Before Zach Adams was ever arrested and charged with the kidnapping, rape and murder of Holly Bobo, authorities were convinced another man was responsible for the crime – Terry Britt.More >>
Police are looking for a man who held up a Subway restaurant in the Donelson area on Friday night.More >>
Police are investigating a bank robbery on Monday morning on New Salem Highway.More >>
Two people are dead after a motorcycle collided with a Ford Focus on Dover Road near the intersection of Kelsey Drive in Clarksville around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.More >>
Tennessee will have to regroup from its devastating 26-20 loss to Florida without a few of its key performers.More >>
Police say a Tennessee woman is accused of trying to suffocate her infant son at a hospital.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam is reinstating food stamp work requirements for most Tennessee counties starting Feb. 1.More >>
A Cleveland woman stabbed her boyfriend multiple times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter, police said.More >>
A Detroit-area teacher has been placed on leave after an 11-year-old boy said he was physically forced out of his chair during the Pledge of Allegiance.More >>
A body was discovered in a ditch across the street from Inn Town Suites on Old Hickory Boulevard by a cyclist around 6:45 a.m. on September 17.More >>
The state’s top law enforcement agency admits to a big blunder in the state's highest profile murder case in years.More >>
Stephen Colbert has started the 2017 Emmy Awards with a musical number. The musical bit included cameos from the "This Is Us" cast, a nod to "Stranger Things" and "A Handmaid's Tale" as well as an appearance from Chance the Rapper.More >>
The show may not go on for two performers in Portland, TN. The city is expected to approve an ordinance that would prohibit drag shows downtown.More >>
The prosecution in the Holly Bobo murder trial is set to rest this week, and the defense will take over. The trial is scheduled to resume Monday, which will be the seventh day of the trial. On day four of the trial, Jason Autry, who initially said he had nothing to do with the murder of nursing student Holly Bobo, said that Zach Adams killed Holly Bobo.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
The US Bank branch inside the Kroger was robbed on Monday morning.More >>
A terrifying scene at a North Carolina fair, when a Ferris wheel operator fell from the ride while trying to help two children who were clinging to each other during a malfunction.More >>
