Man accused of striking, killing TDOT worker arrested in Texas

The scene of a deadly accident in Hickman County which killed a TDOT worker and injured three others. (WSMV)

David Younger, 65, was killed in a crash on I-40 last month. (Photo provided by TDOT)

The man who is alleged for being responsible for killing a road worker in a hit and run accident has been arrested and returned to Tennessee.

Candelario Castillo, 38, is accused of hitting and killing David Younger, an employee for the Tennessee Department of Transportation, on Interstate 40 in April 2016. Three other workers were injured in the crash.

Younger was on the shoulder of the interstate changing a tire for a driver when he was struck.

Castillo was arrested near the Mexican border in Texas.

Witnesses said Castillo, who was driving a semi-truck when the accident occurred, kept two log books of his driving, a real one and another fake one he could show officials.

Castillo is being held without bond on charges of failure to yield to emergency vehicle, three counts of aggravated assault/reckless, murder, reckless homicide, felony reckless endangerment with a vehicle and vehicular homicide.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.