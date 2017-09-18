Neighbors react to Madison home invasion, gunpoint robbery

A terrifying ordeal for a Madison family.

Their house was broken into while they were still in bed, and they were robbed at gunpoint.

It happened in the 1500 block of Neely's Bend Road.

Police have both suspects. One faces several charges -- the other is in the hospital. The suspects were in a car accident, but were not being chased by police at the time of the crash. When police responded, they knew they were the suspects.

Police say Jeffrey McNew and Sadie Arnold broke in through a kitchen window. They then held the family at gunpoint -- stealing jewelry, change, and other valuables from the home.

Police say the suspects then forced the dad to drive them to an ATM and withdraw $400. The suspects then went back to the house and stole the family's car.

The family declined an on-camera interview, saying they are still very shaken by this ordeal.

Neighbors we caught up with say it sure is scary, but they do not want fear to run their lives.

Bill Pridemore lives right next door to where the home invasion took place.

“Life goes on, the grass is getting high, I gotta cut it,” said Pridemore. “It's peaceful, and quiet, we hardly ever have any problems.”

Pridemore knows the family, and is also a councilman for the district.

“I'm sure it's traumatic for them, but it's put a lot of scare into people in the neighborhood,” he said. “I texted them this morning, (and) talked to them last night. They're (doing) as well as they can be expected, (it) being a traumatic incident like that.”

Pridemore says people in the neighborhood are taking more precautions since this incident.

“Well, for instance, my wife, I was gone most of the afternoon yesterday, she turned on the alarm system for the first time in about a year,” said Pridemore. “And (she) wouldn't let the dogs out until I got home."

Victoria beck is 18 years old, and lives right across the street from where the home invasion took place.

“You never think somebody is going to come into your house, and at gunpoint, that's really scary," she said.

Beck believes her canine companions make a great security system.

“(I am) definitely going to be having my dogs with me for protection,” Beck said.

Sadie Arnold is still in the hospital following that car crash. Police say she will be charged once she is released.

Police say a lot of stolen goods were recovered from the car, and that it will take time to return those items.