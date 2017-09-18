Man wanted for Donelson sandwich shop armed robbery

The man pictured is wanted in connection with an armed robbery at Subway on Bell Road. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police are looking for a man who held up a Subway restaurant in the Donelson area on Friday night.

Police said the suspect entered the Subway at 3686 Bell Road around 8:40 p.m. on Friday. The suspect displayed a silver handgun to the two employees and walked to the register.

Police said the suspect grabbed the cash drawer and exited the business. He walked toward La Hacienda Restaurant after leaving the restaurant.

Police said the suspect may be the same person who robbed a Subway in south Nashville earlier in the week.

If you have information about the crime, call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or the Hermitage precinct at 615-862-6993.

