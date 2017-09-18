Murfreesboro police investigating bank robbery - WSMV Channel 4

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

Police are investigating a bank robbery on Monday morning on New Salem Highway.

Police said the suspect entered the First Bank location at 2670 New Salem Highway around 11:40 a.m.

He is believed to have left the bank driving a silver Nissan 350Z or a Porsche.

The suspect was wearing a blue shirt.

If you have information about the robbery, contact Murfreesboro Police at 615-893-1311 or call CrimeStoppers at 615-893-7867 (STOP).

