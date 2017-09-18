Murfreesboro police investigating bank robbery

Police believe a suspect in a robbery at a Murfreesboro bank was driving the silver Nissan 350Z or Porsche at the top of the picture. (Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Law enforcement are looking for the suspect of a bank robbery at First Bank at 2670 New Salem Highway in Murfreesboro. (Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Police are investigating a bank robbery on Monday morning on New Salem Highway.

Police said the suspect entered the First Bank location at 2670 New Salem Highway around 11:40 a.m.

He is believed to have left the bank driving a silver Nissan 350Z or a Porsche.

The suspect was wearing a blue shirt.

If you have information about the robbery, contact Murfreesboro Police at 615-893-1311 or call CrimeStoppers at 615-893-7867 (STOP).

