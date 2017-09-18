Mother accused of trying to suffocate infant in hospital - WSMV Channel 4

Mother accused of trying to suffocate infant in hospital

Posted: Updated:
Jennifer Sandor was charged with attempted criminal homicide by Metro Police for allegedly trying to suffocate her 7-month-old son who was a patient at Vanderbilt University Medical Center's Children's Hospital. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department) Jennifer Sandor was charged with attempted criminal homicide by Metro Police for allegedly trying to suffocate her 7-month-old son who was a patient at Vanderbilt University Medical Center's Children's Hospital. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police say a Tennessee woman is accused of trying to suffocate her infant son at a hospital.

Media cited a statement from the Nashville Police Department that says 23-year-old Jennifer Sandor was charged Saturday after taking her 7-month-old son, who was blue and limp, to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital. Staff there told police they saw her cover the infant's mouth and nose, which prevented him from breathing. Police say she released the struggling child only after hospital staff intervened.

Sandor was charged with attempted criminal homicide and taken to jail. It's unclear whether she has an attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Mother accused of trying to suffocate infant in hospitalMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.