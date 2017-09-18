Two in custody in connection to violent home invasion

Jeffrey McNew was arrested by Metro Police on charges related to a home invasion in Madison on Sunday morning. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

One man has been arrested after authorities say he and a woman broke into a Madison home and held a family at gunpoint.

29-year-old Jeffrey McNew was arrested Monday morning in connection with the Sunday morning home invasion.

A second suspect, Sadie Arnold, is at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. It's unclear why she is there.

Police say McNew and Arnold took the 14-year-old son and a friend sleeping over into the parents' bedroom and held all four at gunpoint, after entering through a kitchen window. Police say they forced the father to drive them to an ATM to withdraw $400, and then stole the family's car and jewelry, change and other valuables.

McNew is charged with aggravated assault and robbery. Arnold has not yet been charged.

The victims were not injured.

