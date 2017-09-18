Robber strikes US Bank inside Kroger store

Robbery suspect from US Bank location inside Kroger on Gallatin Pike South. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Surveillance video shows suspect in robbery at US Bank inside Kroger at 200 Gallatin Pike S. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The US Bank branch inside the Kroger was robbed on Monday morning.

Police said a man passed a note to the teller around 9:53 a.m. saying he had a weapon and asked for an unknown amount of cash.

The robber took off on foot behind the Kroger.

Know this bank robber? Presented a demand note at US Bank located in Kroger, 200 Gallatin Pke. South in Madison. Know him? 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/yHsZSwpPbq — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 18, 2017

