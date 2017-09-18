Robber strikes US Bank inside Kroger store - WSMV Channel 4

Robber strikes US Bank inside Kroger store

Surveillance video shows suspect in robbery at US Bank inside Kroger at 200 Gallatin Pike S. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department) Surveillance video shows suspect in robbery at US Bank inside Kroger at 200 Gallatin Pike S. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Robbery suspect from US Bank location inside Kroger on Gallatin Pike South. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department) Robbery suspect from US Bank location inside Kroger on Gallatin Pike South. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The US Bank branch inside the Kroger was robbed on Monday morning.

Police said a man passed a note to the teller around 9:53 a.m. saying he had a weapon and asked for an unknown amount of cash.

The robber took off on foot behind the Kroger.

