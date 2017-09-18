Fall Cocktails from Mixologist Fred Parent

Fall All Over (Hot Gin Punch)

6 parts hendrick's Gin

2 parts fresh lemon juice

2 parts ginger syrup

2 parts cloudy (unfiltered) apple juice

2 parts hot Apple Cider Tea

Topped with sparkling water

Garnish: sliced NY red apples, cinnamon stick, grated nutmeg

Directions:

Hot - build all ingredients but sparkling water in a pot and stovetop cook on a low simmer. Serve in a tea pot and tea cups.

Cold - build all ingredients in punch bowl. BUT substitute with 4 parts cloudy apple juice and NO Apple Cider Tea. Top with sparkling water.

Unusual Pair

1.5 oz Hendrick's Gin

.75 oz fresh lemon juice

.75 oz Velvet Falernum

1 oz pear juice

2 Basil leaves

Garnish: Basil leaf and cucumber wheel

Directions: Combine all liquid ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake well and double strain into a coup glass. Garnish with basil leaf and cucumber wheel.