Portland board to consider drag shows at Monday meeting

The Portland city council will consider an ordinance about a ban on cross-dressing drag shows. (WSMV)

Portland residents will have a chance to voice their opinions on a proposed ban regarding cross-dressing drag shows.

The current law prohibits adult entertainment in the business district.

A proposed ordinance would redefine adult entertainment to include drag shows.

The town’s mayor said he heard from many residents who are concerned about a bar that features drag show performances on Main Street.

The issue is expected to come up at Monday night’s council meeting.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.