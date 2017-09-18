Portland board to consider drag shows at Monday meeting - WSMV Channel 4

Portland board to consider drag shows at Monday meeting

Posted: Updated:
The Portland city council will consider an ordinance about a ban on cross-dressing drag shows. (WSMV) The Portland city council will consider an ordinance about a ban on cross-dressing drag shows. (WSMV)
PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) -

Portland residents will have a chance to voice their opinions on a proposed ban regarding cross-dressing drag shows.

The current law prohibits adult entertainment in the business district.

A proposed ordinance would redefine adult entertainment to include drag shows.

The town’s mayor said he heard from many residents who are concerned about a bar that features drag show performances on Main Street.

The issue is expected to come up at Monday night’s council meeting.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.