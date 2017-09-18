Woman arrested after crashing into utility pole - WSMV Channel 4

Woman arrested after crashing into utility pole

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) -

A police chase in Wilson County ended with a crash, according to authorities.

Police said a car was stopped for a traffic stop. The woman driving the vehicle then sped away and crashed into a utility pole on Underwood Road.

The woman was taken into custody for parole violation. She is expected to be OK.

A man who was a passenger in the truck is also OK, according to police.

