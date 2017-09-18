Convicted felon arrested for ramming police car

Malik Jones was arrested by Metro Nashville Police on several charges after he was a passenger in a stolen car that allegedly rammed a patrol car. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Dashwan Slone was arrested by Metro Nashville Police on several charges after he was accused of ramming a patrol car while driving a stolen car. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A convicted felon is facing several charges after allegedly ramming a stolen car into a patrol car.

Dashawn Slone, 25, was spotted in the stolen car in an alleyway near the Cheatham Place public housing development by officers.

Police said Slone drove down the alley, sped up and rammed the patrol car after the officer got in the car.

Slone and his passenger, Malik Jones, 18, were arrested.

Two loaded handguns, one reported stolen, were received from the car. The patrol car involved in the accident sustained serious damage, but the officer was not injured.

Slone and Jones are charged with aggravated assault against an officer, felony theft, theft and criminal trespassing. Slone is also charged with marijuana possession and felon in possession of a handgun. Slone is being held on $87,500 bond. Jones is being held on $52,500 bond.

According to police, Slone was previously convicted on charges of aggravated assault, domestic assault, aggravated burglary, drug possession and theft.

