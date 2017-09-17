Holly Bobo murder trial set to continue Monday

The prosecution in the Holly Bobo murder trial is set to rest this week, and the defense will take over. The trial is scheduled to resume Monday, which will be the seventh day of the trial. On day four of the trial, Jason Autry, who initially said he had nothing to do with the murder of nursing student Holly Bobo, said that Zach Adams killed Holly Bobo.More >>
A body was discovered in a ditch across the street from Inn Town Suites on Old Hickory Boulevard by a cyclist around 6:45 a.m. on September 17.More >>
Our News 4 newsroom received a number of reports of a water outage at a mid-state prison. CoreCivic, which operates South Central Correctional Center, says the issue has been resolved.More >>
Music City Pet Partners made their debut at the Dog Day Festival on September 16, 2017.More >>
Two people are dead after a motorcycle collided with a Ford Focus on Dover Road near the intersection of Kelsey Drive in Clarksville around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. A 76 year old woman from Florida, who was driving the Focus, pulled out of a convenience store parking lot and began heading west on Dover Road. A 20 year old man from Clarksville, who was riding a motorcycle, collided with the car. Both he and the woman driving the Focus were killed.More >>
The state’s top law enforcement agency admits to a big blunder in the state's highest profile murder case in years.More >>
The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released details on the fatal crash that occurred in Cheatham County Friday night. Around 11:00 p.m., Jeffrey Andexler, 30, of Dickson, Tennessee was hit by a Ford Edge SUV heading west on I-40. Andexler entered the roadway from the left shoulder and was hit by the SUV.More >>
The show may not go on for two performers in Portland, TN. The city is expected to approve an ordinance that would prohibit drag shows downtown.More >>
Clarksville police have identified the man accused of murdering his wife and two children on Thursday morning.More >>
Three storms are spinning in the Atlantic, with one already a hurricane and another one strengthening and forecast to threaten areas battered by Hurricane Irma last week.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
The blaring, grinding noise jolted the American diplomat from his bed in a Havana hotel. He moved just a few feet, and there was silence. Soon came the hearing loss, and the speech problems.More >>
President Donald Trump retweeted an edited video Sunday morning that showed him swinging a golf club and appearing to hit his former presidential campaign rival Hillary Clinton with a golf ball.More >>
Color no one surprised: These days, even a new crayon name draws criticism.More >>
A man visiting Las Vegas from North Wales jumped into the Hoover Dam and successfully swam from the Arizona side to the Nevada side.More >>
The state’s top law enforcement agency admits to a big blunder in the state's highest profile murder case in years.More >>
