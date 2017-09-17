Man barricaded inside Bellevue home surrenders without incident

A standoff situation in Bellevue ended peacefully this evening,

Police say the man was suicidal.

This took place on Hicks Road, just off New Sawyer Brown Road in Bellevue. Homes were evacuated in the immediate area, and neighbors were not allowed to go into their homes on Hicks Road until the situation ended.

Neighbors say the man is a veteran.

Robbie Lewis lives a few houses up from where the standoff took place.

“My daughter called and said, we can't get into our house, police are everywhere,” said Lewis. “He’s lived in the neighborhood as long as we have and we've lived here, for 22 years."

Lewis says she and her family somewhat knew the man.

"We've given him a ride home," Lewis recalled. "We've (saw) him walking on the road one night, it was eight o'clock at night and he had been walking from downtown since two in the afternoon."

We are told he had a pistol. SWAT team members were able to talk with the man through a window. A negotiator could be heard talking to him with a megaphone.

Moments later, there were several flash bangs. Eventually, the man surrendered.

Sgt. Brian Gottschall with Metro Nashville Police SWAT said, “They’re distraction devices. And the purpose of those are to get his attention and it worked. Because, there was no conflict with him before that. We thought he had fallen asleep because he'd had too much to drink. He came to the door. He started re-engaging us in conversation."

Police say the man came outside to smoke a cigarette -- and he eventually surrendered.

"He came out, sat on the top step, it was obvious he had no weapons around him," said Gottschall. "SWAT moved up before he went back into the house and barricade himself again."

The man was taken to a local VA hospital for mental evaluation.

