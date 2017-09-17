Man barricaded inside Bellevue home surrenders without incident

One man has been arrested after authorities say he and a woman broke into a Madison home and held a family at gunpoint.More >>
A police chase in Wilson County ended with a crash, according to authorities.More >>
Before Zach Adams was ever arrested and charged with the kidnapping, rape and murder of Holly Bobo, authorities were convinced another man was responsible for the crime – Terry Britt.More >>
The US Bank branch inside the Kroger was robbed on Monday morning.More >>
An individual barricaded inside of a home on Hicks Road in Bellevue is now in custody.More >>
Portland residents will have a chance to voice their opinions on a proposed ban regarding cross-dressing drag shows.More >>
A convicted felon is facing several charges after allegedly ramming a stolen car into a patrol car.More >>
The prosecution in the Holly Bobo murder trial is set to rest this week, and the defense will take over. The trial is scheduled to resume Monday, which will be the seventh day of the trial. On day four of the trial, Jason Autry, who initially said he had nothing to do with the murder of nursing student Holly Bobo, said that Zach Adams killed Holly Bobo.More >>
A body was discovered in a ditch across the street from Inn Town Suites on Old Hickory Boulevard by a cyclist around 6:45 a.m. on September 17.More >>
A Cleveland woman stabbed her boyfriend multiple times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter, police said.More >>
A Detroit-area teacher has been placed on leave after an 11-year-old boy said he was physically forced out of his chair during the Pledge of Allegiance.More >>
A body was discovered in a ditch across the street from Inn Town Suites on Old Hickory Boulevard by a cyclist around 6:45 a.m. on September 17.More >>
Stephen Colbert has started the 2017 Emmy Awards with a musical number. The musical bit included cameos from the "This Is Us" cast, a nod to "Stranger Things" and "A Handmaid's Tale" as well as an appearance from Chance the Rapper.More >>
The state’s top law enforcement agency admits to a big blunder in the state's highest profile murder case in years.More >>
The prosecution in the Holly Bobo murder trial is set to rest this week, and the defense will take over. The trial is scheduled to resume Monday, which will be the seventh day of the trial. On day four of the trial, Jason Autry, who initially said he had nothing to do with the murder of nursing student Holly Bobo, said that Zach Adams killed Holly Bobo.More >>
A terrifying scene at a North Carolina fair, when a Ferris wheel operator fell from the ride while trying to help two children who were clinging to each other during a malfunction.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
The show may not go on for two performers in Portland, TN. The city is expected to approve an ordinance that would prohibit drag shows downtown.More >>
Three storms are spinning in the Atlantic, with one already a hurricane and another one strengthening and forecast to threaten areas battered by Hurricane Irma last week.More >>
