Individual barricaded inside of a house on Hicks Road in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, TN (WSMV) -

Around 2:50 p.m., police took a person into custody who was barricaded inside a home on Hicks Road in Bellevue.

Police and SWAT teams were on the scene. They negotiated with a megaphone.

There were no hostages inside the home.

The road was currently blocked off and neighbors had not been able to get into their homes during the standoff.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 4 for updates.

