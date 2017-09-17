Body found in a ditch in Bellevue - WSMV Channel 4

Body found in a ditch in Bellevue

A body was discovered in a ditch across the street from Inn Town Suites on Old Hickory Boulevard by a cyclist around 6:45 a.m. on September 17.

The body was identified as an adult male.

The cause of death is unknown.         

Police are investigating.

