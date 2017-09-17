Body found in a ditch in Bellevue

A body was discovered in a ditch across the street from Inn Town Suites on Old Hickory Boulevard by a cyclist around 6:45 a.m. on September 17.More >>
Our News 4 newsroom received a number of reports of a water outage at a mid-state prison. CoreCivic, which operates South Central Correctional Center, says the issue has been resolved.More >>
Music City Pet Partners made their debut at the Dog Day Festival on September 16, 2017.More >>
Two people are dead after a motorcycle collided with a Ford Focus on Dover Road near the intersection of Kelsey Drive in Clarksville around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. A 76 year old woman from Florida, who was driving the Focus, pulled out of a convenience store parking lot and began heading west on Dover Road. A 20 year old man from Clarksville, who was riding a motorcycle, collided with the car. Both he and the woman driving the Focus were killed.More >>
The state’s top law enforcement agency admits to a big blunder in the state's highest profile murder case in years.More >>
The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released details on the fatal crash that occurred in Cheatham County Friday night. Around 11:00 p.m., Jeffrey Andexler, 30, of Dickson, Tennessee was hit by a Ford Edge SUV heading west on I-40. Andexler entered the roadway from the left shoulder and was hit by the SUV.More >>
The show may not go on for two performers in Portland, TN. The city is expected to approve an ordinance that would prohibit drag shows downtown.More >>
Clarksville police have identified the man accused of murdering his wife and two children on Thursday morning.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
Forty members of various Middle Tennessee agencies arrived home Friday morning after helping with evacuation and rescue efforts in Florida.More >>
The blaring, grinding noise jolted the American diplomat from his bed in a Havana hotel. He moved just a few feet, and there was silence. Soon came the hearing loss, and the speech problems.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
Color no one surprised: These days, even a new crayon name draws criticism.More >>
There are several reports of cats and dogs being left in flooded houses, fenced-in backyards, and even chained to trees.More >>
The state’s top law enforcement agency admits to a big blunder in the state's highest profile murder case in years.More >>
A man visiting Las Vegas from North Wales jumped into the Hoover Dam and successfully swam from the Arizona side to the Nevada side.More >>
A woman was arrested Friday for allegedly vandalizing the famed "Charging Bull" statue that has decorated Wall Street for nearly three decades.More >>
Heather Peele is just like any other mom rushing to pick up her child at day care after work. Except, it's 2:30 a.m., and her 6-year-old daughter has been sleeping for hours at a 24-hour child care center near the Las Vegas airport.More >>
Two people are dead after a motorcycle collided with a Ford Focus on Dover Road near the intersection of Kelsey Drive in Clarksville around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. A 76 year old woman from Florida, who was driving the Focus, pulled out of a convenience store parking lot and began heading west on Dover Road. A 20 year old man from Clarksville, who was riding a motorcycle, collided with the car. Both he and the woman driving the Focus were killed.More >>
The show may not go on for two performers in Portland, TN. The city is expected to approve an ordinance that would prohibit drag shows downtown.More >>
