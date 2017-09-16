Setup underway for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

We are less than a week away from a rockin' good time in Franklin.

The Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival kicks off next Saturday at Harlinsdale Farm.

Setup for the event is underway, and is ahead of schedule.

A parking plan has been developed over the last two years. People are encouraged to plan ahead and get there early, because of heavy traffic. A pedestrian lane will be created for people heading to the festival on foot

The shows headliners are Justin Timberlake on Saturday night, and Eddie Vedder on Sunday evening.

Tickets are still available.

For more information on what you can and cannot bring to the festival, click here.