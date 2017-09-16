Contradicting reports of water outage at mid-state prison

Our News 4 newsroom received a number of reports of a water outage at a mid-state prison.

CoreCivic, which operates South Central Correctional Center, says the issue has been resolved.

In the statement, CoreCivic said that there were sporadic issues with water pressure in one part of the facility. According to CoreCivic, a Tennessee Department of Corrections Contractor accidentally disrupted the water line at the facility.

They maintain that all parts of the facility did have water as of Friday night.

A mother, who wished to remain anonymous, reached out to our newsroom and said the issues are still there today.

"It's not resolved. The inmates do not have running water, to be able to flush the toilets, haven't had since Wednesday. They haven't been able to shower or anything since the middle of the week, and it's Saturday.”

CoreCivic has been a central figure in many of our I-Team investigations by Demetria Kalodimos.

We have sent a follow up email to CoreCivic regarding these allegations, but did not hear back just yet.

We will continue following this story.