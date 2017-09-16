No. 24 Florida beats 23rd-ranked Tennessee on Hail Mary - WSMV Channel 4

By MARK LONG
AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Feleipe Franks heaved a 63-yard touchdown pass to Tyrie Cleveland as the clock expired, and No. 24 Florida beat 23rd-ranked Tennessee 26-20 in a wild, wacky and sometimes unwatchable rivalry game Saturday.

Franks scrambled away from the rush on a first-and-10 play with 9 seconds remaining and found Cleveland behind safety Micah Abernathy for a Hail Mary that no one - especially the Volunteers - saw coming.

The final play capped a crazy fourth quarter in which the teams combined for 37 points and little, if any, defense.

Tennessee (2-1, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) can blame three missed field goals for not being ahead late. The Gators (1-1, 1-0) looked as if they had the game in hand early in the final frame, but found a way to let the Volunteers get back in it.

It looked for sure as if it was headed for overtime - and then Franks found Cleveland.

