Music City Pet Partners debuts at Dog Day Festival

Music City Pet Partners made their debut at the Dog Day Festival on September 16, 2017.More >>
Music City Pet Partners made their debut at the Dog Day Festival on September 16, 2017.More >>
Two people are dead after a motorcycle collided with a Ford Focus on Dover Road near the intersection of Kelsey Drive in Clarksville around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. A 76 year old woman from Florida, who was driving the Focus, pulled out of a convenience store parking lot and began heading west on Dover Road. A 20 year old man from Clarksville, who was riding a motorcycle, collided with the car. Both he and the woman driving the Focus were killed.More >>
Two people are dead after a motorcycle collided with a Ford Focus on Dover Road near the intersection of Kelsey Drive in Clarksville around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. A 76 year old woman from Florida, who was driving the Focus, pulled out of a convenience store parking lot and began heading west on Dover Road. A 20 year old man from Clarksville, who was riding a motorcycle, collided with the car. Both he and the woman driving the Focus were killed.More >>
The state’s top law enforcement agency admits to a big blunder in the state's highest profile murder case in years.More >>
The state’s top law enforcement agency admits to a big blunder in the state's highest profile murder case in years.More >>
The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released details on the fatal crash that occurred in Cheatham County Friday night. Around 11:00 p.m., Jeffrey Andexler, 30, of Dickson, Tennessee was hit by a Ford Edge SUV heading west on I-40. Andexler entered the roadway from the left shoulder and was hit by the SUV.More >>
The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released details on the fatal crash that occurred in Cheatham County Friday night. Around 11:00 p.m., Jeffrey Andexler, 30, of Dickson, Tennessee was hit by a Ford Edge SUV heading west on I-40. Andexler entered the roadway from the left shoulder and was hit by the SUV.More >>
The show may not go on for two performers in Portland, TN. The city is expected to approve an ordinance that would prohibit drag shows downtown.More >>
The show may not go on for two performers in Portland, TN. The city is expected to approve an ordinance that would prohibit drag shows downtown.More >>
Clarksville police have identified the man accused of murdering his wife and two children on Thursday morning.More >>
Clarksville police have identified the man accused of murdering his wife and two children on Thursday morning.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
Forty members of various Middle Tennessee agencies arrived home Friday morning after helping with evacuation and rescue efforts in Florida.More >>
Forty members of various Middle Tennessee agencies arrived home Friday morning after helping with evacuation and rescue efforts in Florida.More >>
A Nashville nursing home is no longer accepting new residents and will be fined $15,000 for conditions found at the facility.More >>
A Nashville nursing home is no longer accepting new residents and will be fined $15,000 for conditions found at the facility.More >>
Republican Bob Corker, who has yet to say whether he will seek a third term representing Tennessee in the U.S. Senate next year, has met with President Donald Trump in what a top aide describes as a "very...More >>
Republican Bob Corker, who has yet to say whether he will seek a third term representing Tennessee in the U.S. Senate next year, has met with President Donald Trump in what a top aide describes as a "very productive" meeting.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
The state’s top law enforcement agency admits to a big blunder in the state's highest profile murder case in years.More >>
The state’s top law enforcement agency admits to a big blunder in the state's highest profile murder case in years.More >>
A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agent testified that mistakes were made by the agency after the disappearance of Holly Bobo in April 2011.More >>
A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agent testified that mistakes were made by the agency after the disappearance of Holly Bobo in April 2011.More >>
A Florida police department has removed a widely-shared Facebook photo of three officers who had been praised for their good looks amid an investigation into a complaint against one of the men.More >>
A Florida police department has removed a widely-shared Facebook photo of three officers who had been praised for their good looks amid an investigation into a complaint against one of the men.More >>
A 19-year-old Michigan man shot his mother to death while she was sleeping after the two got into an argument over his new puppy, police said.More >>
A 19-year-old Michigan man shot his mother to death while she was sleeping after the two got into an argument over his new puppy, police said.More >>
The show may not go on for two performers in Portland, TN. The city is expected to approve an ordinance that would prohibit drag shows downtown.More >>
The show may not go on for two performers in Portland, TN. The city is expected to approve an ordinance that would prohibit drag shows downtown.More >>
The search continues for two gunmen who shot and killed a 17-year-old in East Nashville on Thursday night.More >>
The search continues for two gunmen who shot and killed a 17-year-old in East Nashville on Thursday night.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been ordered to stand trial on charges he threatened a judge by sending her a letter including a picture of movie cannibal Hannibal Lecter.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been ordered to stand trial on charges he threatened a judge by sending her a letter including a picture of movie cannibal Hannibal Lecter.More >>