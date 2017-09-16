Music City Pet Partners debuts at Dog Day Festival

Music City Pet Partners made their debut at the Dog Day Festival on September 16, 2017.

At the Dog Day Festival, attendees were able to meet the organization and learn more about pet therapy.

MCPP is an organization with a mission to promote well-being and educate the community through training and supporting volunteer therapy animal teams.

Visit www.musiccitypetpartners.org for more information.

You can email them at info@musiccitypetpartners.org or find them on Facebook @MusicCityPetPartners.

