Two dead after motorcycle collides with vehicle in Clarksville

Two people are dead after a motorcycle collided with a Ford Focus on Dover Road near the intersection of Kelsey Drive in Clarksville around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A 76 year old woman from Florida, who was driving the Focus, pulled out of a convenience store parking lot and began heading west on Dover Road.

A 20 year old man from Clarksville, who was riding a motorcycle, collided with the car. Both he and the woman driving the Focus were killed.

The passenger in the Focus was taken to Tennova for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. He is 78.

Clarksville police confirmed that the two people in the car were evacuees from Florida. They came to Tennessee to avoid the recent hurricanes.

