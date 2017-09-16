Pedestrian killed on I-40 in Cheatham County

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released details on the fatal crash that occurred in Cheatham County Friday night.

Around 11:00 p.m., Jeffrey Andexler, 30, of Dickson, Tennessee was hit by a Ford Edge SUV heading west on I-40. Andexler entered the roadway from the left shoulder and was hit by the SUV. The driver and the passenger in the car were unharmed and were able to come to a controlled stop on the right shoulder.

THP said the vehicle was unable to avoid hitting Andexler.

No criminal charges are expected.

