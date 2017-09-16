Pedestrian killed on I-40 in Cheatham County - WSMV Channel 4

Pedestrian killed on I-40 in Cheatham County

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) -

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released details on the fatal crash that occurred in Cheatham County Friday night.

Around 11:00 p.m., Jeffrey Andexler, 30, of Dickson, Tennessee was hit by a Ford Edge SUV heading west on I-40. Andexler entered the roadway from the left shoulder and was hit by the SUV. The driver and the passenger in the car were unharmed and were able to come to a controlled stop on the right shoulder.

THP said the vehicle was unable to avoid hitting Andexler.

No criminal charges are expected.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.