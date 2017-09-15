Attorney breaks down first week of Holly Bobo murder trial

A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agent testified that mistakes were made by the agency after the disappearance of Holly Bobo in April 2011.More >>
One of the men charged in the death of Holly Bobo has taken the stand. Jason Autry told the jury he is hoping for leniency in exchange for his testimony.
Zach Adams is accused of killing nursing student Holly Bobo, who went missing in 2011.
Blood evidence was a major part of the testimony in the second day of the trial in Holly Bobo's murder on Tuesday.
Chilling details were revealed in the first day of the trial of the man accused of killing Decatur County nursing student Holly Bobo.
The show may not go on for two performers in Portland, TN. The city is expected to approve an ordinance that would prohibit drag shows downtown.
The state's top law enforcement agency admits to a big blunder in the state's highest profile murder case in years.
Clarksville police have identified the man accused of murdering his wife and two children on Thursday morning.
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.
Forty members of various Middle Tennessee agencies arrived home Friday morning after helping with evacuation and rescue efforts in Florida.
A Nashville nursing home is no longer accepting new residents and will be fined $15,000 for conditions found at the facility.
Republican Bob Corker, who has yet to say whether he will seek a third term representing Tennessee in the U.S. Senate next year, has met with President Donald Trump in what a top aide describes as a "very productive" meeting.
Police in Franklin are investigating a burglary at a jewelry store on Thursday night.
Police believe robbery may have been the motive in the shooting of a Meharry Medical School professor on Thursday.
A Florida police department has removed a widely-shared Facebook photo of three officers who had been praised for their good looks amid an investigation into a complaint against one of the men.
The high school teacher was four months pregnant. Police found her body in a shallow grave more than a week after she vanished.
A convicted sex offender worked everywhere from festivals to a baseball park making balloon animals and hats for children, a News 4 I-Team investigation revealed.
An unloaded and unassembled assault rifle was found in the trunk of a student at Eagleville School on Friday, according to a release from Rutherford County Schools.
The search continues for two gunmen who shot and killed a 17-year-old in East Nashville on Thursday night.
