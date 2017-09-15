Attorney breaks down first week of Holly Bobo murder trial

Chilling details were revealed in the first day of the trial of the man accused of killing Decatur County nursing student Holly Bobo.

Blood evidence was a major part of the testimony in the second day of the trial in Holly Bobo’s murder on Tuesday.

Zach Adams is accused of killing nursing student Holly Bobo, who went missing in 2011.

Larry Stone is one of the men who found Holly Bobo's skull. (WSMV)

One of the men charged in the death of Holly Bobo has taken the stand. Jason Autry told the jury he is hoping for leniency in exchange for his testimony.

Jason Autry took the stand around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. (WSMV)

A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agent testified that mistakes were made by the agency after the disappearance of Holly Bobo in April 2011.

The state’s top law enforcement agency admits to a big blunder in the state's highest profile murder case in years.

One agent said he'll carry the mistake with him for the rest of his life, but will careless detective work cost a conviction in the trial for Holly Bobo’s murder?

Nashville attorney David Raybin knows these types of cases well. He said putting those mistakes out there is not necessarily bad for the state.

“It’s best to reveal that at the front end. They are human beings. They do make mistakes, there was a lot of information. Is that fatal to the case? Certainly not,” Raybin said.

A lot of bombshells were dropped during this first week of the trial.

Jason Autry, the state's key witness, said his co-defendants went to the Bobos’ home the morning she disappeared to teach her brother, Clint, how to make meth.

He said Holly came out and started screaming, and that's why the men took her.

“It’s unfortunate if that's true that the brother may have known these people and they take advantage of it and she becomes an innocent victim,” Raybin said.

When News 4 interviewed Clint Bobo in April of 2013 he said that morning he saw Holly with someone who he thought was her boyfriend. He then saw that person walk Holly into the woods.

“I saw them up to about where those two trees are, and from that point I never saw them again,” said Clint Bobo in 2013.

During Autry’s seven-hour testimony, he appeared well-versed and confident.

“I looked around and told him that no one was coming and that’s when I heard a boom,” Autry said.

Raybin said that's likely the result of hours of preparation.

“Of course it looks like they are being coached to some extent, but if they are not prepared to testify and give good solid answers to the jury than the full story is not coming up,” Raybin said.

