Lipscomb president apologizes to students for 'offensive' center - WSMV Channel 4

Lipscomb president apologizes to students for 'offensive' centerpiece

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.

In an email to the university, President Randy Lowry said he invited African-American students to his home to discuss their experience at the school.

In the email, Lowry said students voiced concerns about the centerpiece in his home, which featured stalks of cotton.

“The content of the centerpieces was offensive, and I could have handled the situation with more sensitivity,” Lowry wrote in the email. “I sincerely apologize for the discomfort, anger or disappointment we caused and solicit your forgiveness.”

A student posted a picture of the centerpiece on social media.

