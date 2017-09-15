Middle TN agencies return from helping Florida in the wake of Irma

Forty members of various Middle Tennessee agencies arrived home Friday morning after helping with evacuation and rescue efforts in Florida.

For some of those crew members, the story starts in Texas.

"It was a huge area of flooding and devastation to homes," said Captain Patrick Hunt of the Nashville Fire Department.

Hunt was part of a crew of Middle Tennesseans sent to Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

"Most of our work was done with boats and treading in water," he said.

After driving back to Tennessee, Hunt spent only 36 hours in Nashville before heading out again. This time, he was helping out the people of Jacksonville, FL.

"I got to watch a hurricane go by," he said. "Checked that off the bucket list."

Hunt and others waited out Hurricane Irma in a vacant mall.

Franklin firefighter Rob Thomas said they were sent to begin evacuations and rescues close to the St. John's River.

"We began a house to house search," Thomas said. "If we had information at a specific address, we did use that as a priority. We'd go to the addresses and remove those people."

"Captain Oakley, she heard somebody hollering," Hunt said. "Down at the fence, a family was about 15, 20 feet from the really flowy part of the river. They were actually out in the water, neck deep, floating on an air mattress. They were kinda just clung to a fence in the parking lot."

Hunt and the group got out to the family and pulled them in out of the water.

"If they'd have let go and gotten in the rapids, they would've been gone," he said.

"The surprise that we were from Middle Tennessee was the biggest thing," Thomas said. "Most people couldn't believe we were down there from that far from home working that area."

After 51 evacuations in Florida, Hunt and the rest of the group arrived back to Nashville.

"It's wearing on me mentally, because I hadn't seen my family," he said. "My grandkids are screaming my name every time I call on the phone."

The 40-member team included the Nashville Fire Department, Nashville Office of Emergency Management, Metro Nashville Police Department, Nashville Public Works, Franklin Fire Department, Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, Brentwood Fire Department and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.