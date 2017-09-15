TN Dept. of Health suspends admissions at Nashville nursing home

A Nashville nursing home is no longer accepting new residents and will be fined $15,000 for conditions found at the facility.

The Tennessee Department of Health has suspended new admissions at Nashville Metro Care and Rehabilitation. This comes after a visit and survey conducted last month.

During the inspection, surveyors found violations in physician services, nursing services and medication administration.

According to the department of health, new admissions to a nursing home can be suspended when conditions are determined to be detrimental to the health, safety or welfare of its residents.

The order will be effective until conditions improve at the facility.

