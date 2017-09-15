Titans' Jurrell Casey back at practice, should play Sunday

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jurrell Casey sacks Derek Carr during last year's game against the Raiders in Nissan Stadium. (AP File Photo)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey has returned to practice after missing two days with a lower back issue.

Casey, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, was a full participant in practice Friday and wasn't given a status designation on the Titans' final injury report, which means he's expected to play Sunday when the Titans travel to Jacksonville.

The Titans will be without two players in the secondary for the AFC South game. Former Jaguars safety Johnathan Cyprien, signed by Tennessee in the offseason, is expected to miss multiple games with a hamstring injury . Backup cornerback Tye Smith was declared out after breaking a hand in the Titans' season-opening loss to the Oakland Raiders.

