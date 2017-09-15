Corker's meeting with Trump described as 'very productive' - WSMV Channel 4

Corker's meeting with Trump described as 'very productive'

Sen. Bob Corker, R-TN, appeared with Donald Trump at a rally in July 2016. (WSMV) Sen. Bob Corker, R-TN, appeared with Donald Trump at a rally in July 2016. (WSMV)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Republican Bob Corker, who has yet to say whether he will seek a third term representing Tennessee in the U.S. Senate next year, has met with President Donald Trump in what a top aide describes as a "very productive" meeting.

Corker had heavily criticized the president for his response to a violent white nationalist rally in Virginia last month. Trump took to Twitter to question Corker's "strange statement," and suggested that Tennesseans are "not happy" with the senator as he considers whether to run again.

Corker spokeswoman Micah Johnson says the senator first met with the president in a one-on-one setting Friday before being joined by other White House staff. Johnson says the discussion covering a variety of domestic and foreign policy issues lasted well over an hour.

