Police: Franklin jewelry heist results in major loss

Police in Franklin are investigating a burglary at a jewelry store on Thursday night.

It happened at Crown Jewelry and Gifts on Murfreesboro Road sometime after 11 p.m.

The store’s owners arrived to find the store in disarray after the thieves cut through the roof to get into the store.

Once inside, police say the thieves spent several hours using a circular saw to cut through drywall and into the vault.

Police say the thieves were able to overcome several security measures that were in place at the jewelry store.

The loss is believed to be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Franklin police or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.

