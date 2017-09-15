Meharry professor in stable condition after being shot - WSMV Channel 4

Meharry professor in stable condition after being shot

Posted: Updated:
Police say Raju Ramasamy parked in the same area every day. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Police say Raju Ramasamy parked in the same area every day. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Police believe robbery may have been the motive in the shooting of a Meharry Medical School professor on Thursday.

Raju Ramasamy, 62, was shot as he approaching his car parked near the intersection of 24th Avenue North and Alameda Street around 5:30 p.m.

Ramasamy was in stable Friday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Witnesses told police that Ramasamy routinely parked his car in the same area every day. He would then walk to the campus and return in the evening.

Detectives are working to identify the person or persons who shot Ramasamy.

