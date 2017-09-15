Cameron school in ‘lock-out’ status after nearby shooting

A Nashville school has been placed on “lock-out” status after a shooting near the school.

Police said someone was shot in the knee near Cameron College Prep, 1034 First Ave. S, around 12:45 p.m.

The school was placed on “lock-out” status, which means no one is allowed to enter or exit the building.

