Unloaded assault rifle found in car at Eagleville school

An unloaded and unassembled assault rifle was found in the trunk of a student at Eagleville School on Friday, according to a release from Rutherford County Schools.

The release said the rifle was confiscated from a student’s truck without incident.

“After receiving a tip, an unloaded and unassembled assault rifle has been confiscated from the trunk of a student’s car,” said school system spokesman James Evans in a phone call sent to parents. “The situation was handled quickly by the school administration and the school resource officer. The student has been arrested and expelled from school immediately under the district’s Zero Tolerance policy.”

Evans said in the message that all students were safe.

