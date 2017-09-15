Road rage victim's family offers reward for information in case

Christopher J. Sparks, 36, was shot and killed during a road rage incident in north Nashville on Sept. 28, 2016.

Metro detectives have released new surveillance photos of a vehicle believed to be involved in an apparent road rage incident that led to a fatal shooting.

New surveillance images show the vehicle on the day of the shooting. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Christopher Sparks' family spoke up for the first time on Friday. (WSMV)

It's been nearly one year since a Nashville man was killed in a violent road rage incident, and there are still no arrests.

Chris Sparks' family spoke publicly for the first time Friday after announcing they are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Sparks, 36, was shot and killed during a road rage incident in north Nashville on Sept. 28, 2016.

Sparks reportedly got into an argument with someone who was driving a silver Chevrolet Impala on Ed Temple Boulevard. Shots were later fired near Buchanan Street.

"As I drive through this town and see cars driving aggressively, people weaving through lanes, I mean, my God, what if my kids had been in his car when that happened? I mean, what if it was a family?" said Sparks' older brother, Jason Sparks.

Sparks' brother wants every driver to remember it is never worth reacting when another driver has road rage.

His mother, Sandra Alsup, broke down into tears saying her family is not seeking vengeance, they just want the person responsible to be arrested and no one else to experience their pain.

"It's not closure because closure's not the right word, but if we can just get justice served for him," Alsup said.

Anyone with information about Sparks’ murder is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers is also offering a $1,000 reward.

