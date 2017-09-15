New details emerge about alleged murder weapon in Holly Bobo case

For the first time in the case of murdered nursing student Holly Bobo, the public is learning details about the alleged murder weapon.

Prosecutors just discovered the mysterious gun just a few months ago. It took investigators six years to find it.

Authorities found the gun with help from a man named Victor Dinsmore, who took the stand in the trial for Zach Adams on Friday morning. He said the weapon ended up in his hands just two days after Bobo vanished.

Dinsmore testified that he knew Adams, Jason Autry and Shayne Austin back in 2011. He said he used to sell them morphine.

Two days after Bobo disappeared, Dinsmore said he gave Austin 12 morphine pills in exchange for a gun.

Dinsmore, who is not legally allowed to have a gun, testified that he gave his gun to his wife because he heard about what happened to Bobo.

He later called his wife and told her to get rid of it.

"Because I was worried it had a body on it, meaning I was worried it had been used to kill somebody," he said.

Dinsmore has a federal deal granting him immunity regarding any gun charges. He is a convicted rapist and a self-proclaimed former drug addict.

What remains unclear is why it took six years for investigators to find this gun.

Dinsmore told the jury he said to investigators that he knew the whereabouts of the gun used to kill Bobo long before her body had been found and before anyone knew she had been shot.

Only recently did the TBI fly Dinsmore back to Tennessee. They went to the location he described and eventually found the gun.

Over the past hour, the defense has been questioning Dinsmore, trying to poke holes in his story.

Adams' attorney has pointed out his past drug use and insinuated that the TBI coaxed Dinsmore into changing his story.

The defense also claims it was Dinsmore who got rid of the gun and not his wife.

During interviews with police, Dinsmore implicated another man for the disposal of Bobo's body.

Michael Alexander has an immunity deal as well and may be called to testify.

