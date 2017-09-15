Rutherford County farm paying homage to Predators in corn maze - WSMV Channel 4

Rutherford County farm paying homage to Predators in corn maze

(Source: Lucky Ladd Farms) (Source: Lucky Ladd Farms)
After the Predators' historic Stanley Cup Final run, team spirit continues to be at an all-time high in Middle Tennessee.

Lucky Ladd Farms in Rutherford County has created a Predators-themed corn maze to celebrate the team.

If you look closely, you'll see a hockey player and even a catfish in the design.

“Watching the games and the fans during the finals was electrifying. The sense of hometown pride and camaraderie really inspired us,” said farm owner and maze designer Amy Ladd in a news release.

A GPS system was used to create the four-acre masterpiece, which is set to open Sept. 20.

Tickets are $13 for adults and $11 for children (ages 2 to 12). Children under 2 can get in for free.

Click here for more information about the maze.

