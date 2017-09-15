Police: Man kills himself during confrontation with officers - WSMV Channel 4

Police: Man kills himself during confrontation with officers

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

Police say a suspect fatally shot himself after being confronted by officers in Murfreesboro on Friday.

Murfreesboro police officers responded to Gunnerson Avenue just after 9 a.m. to investigate a report about a suspicious person with a gun.

According to police, the officers arrived just as the suspect was going inside of a home.

The man then reportedly went into a back room and killed himself. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reeves Rogers Elementary, which is nearby, was briefly placed on lockdown during the incident. MTSU was also notified.

The incident remains under investigation. The suspect's name has not been released.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Police: Man kills himself during confrontation with officersMore>>

  • Special

    Rutherford County news

    Click to read more headlines from Rutherford County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Rutherford County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.