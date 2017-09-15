Police: Man kills himself during confrontation with officers

Police say a suspect fatally shot himself after being confronted by officers in Murfreesboro on Friday.

Murfreesboro police officers responded to Gunnerson Avenue just after 9 a.m. to investigate a report about a suspicious person with a gun.

According to police, the officers arrived just as the suspect was going inside of a home.

The man then reportedly went into a back room and killed himself. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reeves Rogers Elementary, which is nearby, was briefly placed on lockdown during the incident. MTSU was also notified.

The incident remains under investigation. The suspect's name has not been released.

