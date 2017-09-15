Knoxville PD issues challenge to FL officers in viral photo

A Florida police department has removed a widely-shared Facebook photo of three officers who had been praised for their good looks amid an investigation into a complaint against one of the men.

The Knoxville Police Department is responding to a viral photo posted by police officers in Gainesville, FL.

Thousands of women have shared their thoughts on the attractiveness of the Florida officers, who were helping with Hurricane Irma relief.

The Knoxville Police Department posted a photo of their officers, but instead, they have a challenge.

They are asking anyone who leaves a comment on their photo to make a small donation in the name of the Knoxville Police Department or the Gainesville Police Department to help with Hurricane Irma victims.

The caption reads, in part: "We're confident the Volunteers of Tennessee will see that our KPD officers take it to those gators once again!"

As football fans know, the Tennessee Volunteers and the Florida Gators will also be competing this Saturday.

So far, more than 25,000 people have commented on the photo.

The Gainesville Police Department shared the photo and said, "It's on."

The viral photo of the officers on the Gainesville Police Department's page has since been removed amid allegations of misconduct by one of the officers.

The department released this statement about the investigation:

Several citizens have brought information to our attention regarding a complaint against Officer Hamill. GPD is reviewing the allegation and will do so in accordance to Florida law and department policy. Under Florida Law, complaint information is confidential until an investigation is concluded. The Gainesville Police Department prides itself with our philosophy and mission of compassion, inclusion, and respect and will fully review the matter.

