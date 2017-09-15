2 Metro school buses involved in crashes in Antioch

Several children were on board when the bus was rear-ended on Bell Road. (WSMV)

Police are responding to two school bus crashes in Antioch.

Twenty to 30 children were on board a school bus when it was rear-ended at the intersection of Bell Road and Beechwood Terrace. No injuries have been reported.

The second crash happened at the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Burkitt Road. The driver was the only person on the bus and was not injured.

Both school buses are inoperable. Officials are waiting for tow trucks to arrive.

The buses belong to Metro Nashville Public Schools. It's not clear which schools the buses were heading to.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

