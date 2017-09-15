Nonprofit celebrates launch of Tennessee state parks beer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A nonprofit group is celebrating the release of State Parks Blonde Ale, a new beer from Tennessee Brew Works.

Proceeds from the sale of the new beer will go to Tennessee State Parks Conservancy to help preserve and protect the state's natural areas and cultural assets.

A launch party for the new beer was scheduled for Friday afternoon at Montgomery Bell State Park, about 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) west of Nashville.

State Park Blonde Ale is an American blonde session ale.

There are 56 state parks in Tennessee.

The Tennessee State Parks Conservancy raises money from corporations, foundations and individuals for educational programs, health initiatives and special park projects.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.