Tennessee man charged with being on drugs in fatal crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Prosecutors say a Tennessee man has been charged with killing a woman who was riding in his truck when he crashed while under the influence of drugs.

The Shelby County district attorney's office said Thursday that 36-year-old Fabrice Defierville has been indicted on charges of vehicular homicide while intoxicated by one or more drugs and unlawful possession of heroin.

Investigators say 29-year-old Ashley Brannon was a front-seat passenger in a truck Defierville was driving in the early morning hours of Jan. 21. Authorities say the truck rolled over and crashed into a utility pole, killing Brannon.

Defierville was being held on $200,000 bond. Court records did not show if he had a lawyer late Thursday.

