Driver expected to survive fiery crash on I-24

The car was on fire before first responders arrived. Witnesses told police the driver was speeding before the crash.More >>
Police have arrested the third inmate who escaped from the Bedford County Workhouse earlier this week.More >>
North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile over Japan into the northern Pacific Ocean on Friday, U.S. and South Korean militaries said, its longest-ever such flight and a clear message of defiance to its rivals.More >>
Clarksville police have identified the man accused of murdering his wife and two children on Thursday morning.More >>
One of the men charged in the death of Holly Bobo has taken the stand. Jason Autry told the jury he is hoping for leniency in exchange for his testimony.More >>
People living in the Rayon City community near the Old Hickory rock quarry say the smells coming from that area are making them sick.More >>
A 15-year-old boy accused of shooting four classmates at a rural high school in Washington state had been meeting with a school counselor over suicidal thoughts before bringing two guns from home and killing a student he said had bullied him, according to court documents released Thursday.More >>
Metro police are searching for a suspect in the strong arm robbery of a Dollar General store in Bordeaux.More >>
Clarksville police have identified the man accused of murdering his wife and two children on Thursday morning.More >>
A convicted sex offender worked everywhere from festivals to a baseball park making balloon animals and hats for children, a News 4 I-Team investigation revealed.More >>
The show may not go on for two performers in Portland, TN. The city is expected to approve an ordinance that would prohibit drag shows downtown.More >>
One of the men charged in the death of Holly Bobo has taken the stand. Jason Autry told the jury he is hoping for leniency in exchange for his testimony.More >>
Zach Adams is accused of killing nursing student Holly Bobo, who went missing in 2011.More >>
A man who has been arrested over 530 times was taken into custody again Wednesday night.More >>
Police are investigating a rash of break-ins at businesses across the greater Nashville area.More >>
