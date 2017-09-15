Driver expected to survive fiery crash on I-24 - WSMV Channel 4

Driver expected to survive fiery crash on I-24

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are investigating a fiery crash that happened on the on-ramp from Interstate 24 to Interstate 65 on Friday morning.

The car was on fire before first responders arrived.

Witnesses told police the driver was speeding before the crash.

The driver was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is expected to survive.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.