Driver expected to survive fiery crash on I-24

Police are investigating a fiery crash that happened on the on-ramp from Interstate 24 to Interstate 65 on Friday morning.

The car was on fire before first responders arrived.

Witnesses told police the driver was speeding before the crash.

The driver was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is expected to survive.

